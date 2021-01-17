Serious Crash- Waimate Highway (SH1), Makikihi, Waimate District - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Waimate Highway (SH1) and Lower Hook Road, Makikihi.

The crash was reported to Police just after 6.30am.

Initial indications are there are injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Updates will be provided when available.

