Support For Education And Disabilities A Focus For The Mazda Foundation

Last year, more than 61 recipients received lifechanging grants totalling more than $160,000 from the Mazda Foundation.

Among these was the Sailability Northland Trust which received $1,600 to purchase boat covers so its two specialised yachts stay in pristine condition.

Founded in 2011, the Sailability Northland Trust provides opportunities for physically disabled young people and adults to learn to sail or just experience being on a sailing boat through tuition and its ‘Have a Go’ days.

Ex-Paralympian, Chris Sharp, coaches the participants and says he loves training participants, showing them that they are capable of anything.

“Sailing in our specialised yachts allows people with disabilities to give the sport a go despite their restrictions. It’s great seeing the benefits to both their physical and mental wellbeing and the sense of accomplishment they get from taking part.”

Sailability Northland Trust’s grant is part of more than $83,000 gifted to 30 individuals and organisations across the country.

Creative Youth Development organisation, Nga Rangatahi Toa, uses creative arts and wellbeing programmes to help connect rangatahi with their purpose and to imagine a positive future for themselves.

The organisation received $4,522 to purchase musical instruments to engage vulnerable young Maori and Pasifika in projects that combine creative exploration with youth development strategies.

Huia O’Sullivan, Executive Director at Nga Rangatahi Toa says innovation and creativity are key to rebuilding confidence and trust.

“We partner and work with schools to retain and re-engage those on the peripheral of school, working to help them develop a love for lifelong learning that goes beyond the school walls.”

The Mazda Foundation is funded through a contribution from the sale of every new Mazda in New Zealand. Each year it runs three funding rounds to help Kiwis in need with more than $3.8 million being gifted back to the community since its inception in 2005.

David Hodge, Chairman of the Mazda Foundation, says this year has been challenging for many and he’s proud of the difference the Mazda Foundation has continued to make.

“In a time where people’s mental health and wellbeing is a key focus, organisations like Sailability Northland Trust and Nga Rangatahi Toa are working to support the most vulnerable in our community and we hope these grants will help them continue this very important work.”

For information on the recipients in your region who received a grant this round, visit http://mazdafoundation.org.nz/grant-recipients

The closing date for the next round of Mazda Foundation applications is 31 March 2021. For more information or to download an application form, visit www.mazdafoundation.org.nz.

