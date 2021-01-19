Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Support For Education And Disabilities A Focus For The Mazda Foundation

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Mazda Foundation

Last year, more than 61 recipients received lifechanging grants totalling more than $160,000 from the Mazda Foundation.

Among these was the Sailability Northland Trust which received $1,600 to purchase boat covers so its two specialised yachts stay in pristine condition.

The Mazda Foundation was established in 2004 and is funded through a contribution from the sale of every new Mazda in New Zealand.

Founded in 2011, the Sailability Northland Trust provides opportunities for physically disabled young people and adults to learn to sail or just experience being on a sailing boat through tuition and its ‘Have a Go’ days.

Ex-Paralympian, Chris Sharp, coaches the participants and says he loves training participants, showing them that they are capable of anything.

“Sailing in our specialised yachts allows people with disabilities to give the sport a go despite their restrictions. It’s great seeing the benefits to both their physical and mental wellbeing and the sense of accomplishment they get from taking part.”

Sailability Northland Trust’s grant is part of more than $83,000 gifted to 30 individuals and organisations across the country.

Creative Youth Development organisation, Nga Rangatahi Toa, uses creative arts and wellbeing programmes to help connect rangatahi with their purpose and to imagine a positive future for themselves.

The organisation received $4,522 to purchase musical instruments to engage vulnerable young Maori and Pasifika in projects that combine creative exploration with youth development strategies.

Huia O’Sullivan, Executive Director at Nga Rangatahi Toa says innovation and creativity are key to rebuilding confidence and trust.

“We partner and work with schools to retain and re-engage those on the peripheral of school, working to help them develop a love for lifelong learning that goes beyond the school walls.”

The Mazda Foundation is funded through a contribution from the sale of every new Mazda in New Zealand. Each year it runs three funding rounds to help Kiwis in need with more than $3.8 million being gifted back to the community since its inception in 2005.

David Hodge, Chairman of the Mazda Foundation, says this year has been challenging for many and he’s proud of the difference the Mazda Foundation has continued to make.

“In a time where people’s mental health and wellbeing is a key focus, organisations like Sailability Northland Trust and Nga Rangatahi Toa are working to support the most vulnerable in our community and we hope these grants will help them continue this very important work.”

For information on the recipients in your region who received a grant this round, visit http://mazdafoundation.org.nz/grant-recipients

The closing date for the next round of Mazda Foundation applications is 31 March 2021. For more information or to download an application form, visit www.mazdafoundation.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mazda Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 