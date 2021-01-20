Serious Crash - Pongakawa - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious multi vehicle crash
in Pongakawa, Western Bay of Plenty.
Emergency
services were alerted to the crash on Wharere and Te Puke
East Roads at around 4pm.
A number of people have
serious injuries.
Helicopters have been
dispatched.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the area and expect
delays.
