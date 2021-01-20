Serious Crash - Pongakawa - Bay Of Plenty

Police are at the scene of a serious multi vehicle crash in Pongakawa, Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Wharere and Te Puke East Roads at around 4pm.

A number of people have serious injuries.

Helicopters have been dispatched.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

© Scoop Media

