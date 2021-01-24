UPDATE- Lake Terrace Collision, Taupo: Information Incorrectly Released

Police yesterday advised a person had died following a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on 22 January in Taupo.

This information was not correct and the person remains in a stable condition in hospital.

We sincerely apologise to this person, their family and friends, and others involved in the collision.

We acknowledge the incorrect release of this information was distressing for those involved.

