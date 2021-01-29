Matawaia Fire: Update 2

The fire at Matawaia has caused the closure of a section of Pipiwai Road.

The road is blocked because the fire has compromised a couple of trees hanging over the road and Fire and Emergency needs to make the road safe.

The road is closed from around four kilometres east of the village, extending for about 150 metres where contractors are removing the trees.

Incident Controller Geoff Purcell says Fire and Emergency still has a number of crews, heavy machinery and helicopters working on the fire.

We were first called to the fire at 3.35pm yesterday.

The fire has now burnt through at least 178ha.

