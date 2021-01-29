Matawaia Fire: Update 2
Friday, 29 January 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The fire at Matawaia has caused the closure of a section
of Pipiwai Road.
The road is blocked because the fire
has compromised a couple of trees hanging over the road and
Fire and Emergency needs to make the road safe.
The
road is closed from around four kilometres east of the
village, extending for about 150 metres where contractors
are removing the trees.
Incident Controller Geoff
Purcell says Fire and Emergency still has a number of crews,
heavy machinery and helicopters working on the
fire.
We were first called to the fire at 3.35pm
yesterday.
The fire has now burnt through at least
178ha.
