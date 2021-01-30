Maritime Officers Pleased With Cup Spectators’ Behaviour

Maritime Officers policing Auckland boat ramps and marinas during Prada Cup racing have been greatly encouraged by boaties’ attitudes to safety, particularly the carrying and wearing of life jackets.

“We’ve had virtually 100 percent compliance with people carrying correctly fitted life jackets for everyone on board,” Maritime NZ’s Compliance Manager – North, Neil Rowarth, said.

“People have appreciated having us on the ramps and giving them advice on how to keep themselves safe on the water, especially the many new boat and jet ski owners we are encountering,” he said. “Functioning lifejackets and two forms of waterproof communication are the key factors for survival if anything goes wrong,” he said.

After a drop in spectator numbers last week, Maritime NZ is expecting numbers to pick up again with more racing this weekend. “But we’re finding a lot of boaties going out are not going to watch the racing,” Mr Rowarth said. “Last weekend only about a third of the people we spoke to were spectators – the rest were just going out and enjoying being on the water.”

Maritime Officers are also interacting with commercial operators taking people out on the water to see the racing. “That’s been going pretty smoothly,” Mr Rowarth said. “We have not found anyone trying to take paying passengers out when they shouldn’t be.”

Only approved commercial operators in a Maritime NZ recognised safety system or with an exemption because they have an equivalent or better level of safety can carry paying passengers to view the racing.

Vessels flying the pink and yellow flag to show they are approved commercial operators can be found by going to the Maritime NZ website – https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/americascup/look-for-the-flag-AC36.asp

