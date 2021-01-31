Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Buy-back Begins Monday

Sunday, 31 January 2021, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Ahead of the buy-back beginning on Monday, Police wants to remind people of the things they can do to ensure the process runs smoothly and safety when handing in prohibited firearms, other specified items, or any items for amnesty.

“To hand in any items as part of the buy-back, the first thing people need to do is make an appointment with their regional collection team by emailing buyback2021@police.govt.nz,” says Inspector Richard Wilson, Programme Director, Amnesty and Buy-back.

“Booking a time with our regional collection teams means you meet with the assessors during your appointment so the condition of your item/s can be assessed, the price can be advised at the time, and the payment process actioned.

If people just walk into a station they will need to wait until the regional collection teams are in town before their items can be assessed and a price advised to enable compensation.

“When people come to the Police station at their allocated time we ask that are please mindful of the following things:

  • Transport your firearm/s and items securely in a soft firearms bag or lockable hard transit case.

Ensure no firearms or magazines are loaded.

  • Ensure you bring photo identification with you, such as your firearms licence, driver licence, or passport.
  • Have your bank account number and proof of bank account with you – this is to verify we have the correct number to make the compensation payment to you.

“If people are unsure whether the items they possess are prohibited, they can find more information and the price list on our website: www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.

“We will also take in any arms items people would like to hand in under amnesty.

For example, this could be a firearm someone has inherited when a family member passed away.”

While the amnesty runs for six months, the buy-back will run for three months so appointments will need to be booked and attended before 1 May 2021.

More information about these processes is available online at: www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News

For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>



 
 

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 