Serious Crash - Onehunga

Police and emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on Neilson Street, Onehunga.

Police were notified shortly after 2pm today.

Initial indications are that the crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

The road is currently closed between Galway and Victoria Streets and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and more information will be provided once it is available.

