Serious Crash - Onehunga
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 2:49 pm
Police and emergency services are responding to reports
of a serious crash on Neilson Street, Onehunga.
Police
were notified shortly after 2pm today.
Initial
indications are that the crash involved a pedestrian and a
vehicle.
The road is currently closed between Galway
and Victoria Streets and diversions are in
place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and
more information will be provided once it is
available.
