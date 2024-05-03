Computer Says No: Police Bust Tech Burglar

A man who drove onto a commercial property in East Tāmaki and allegedly helped himself to dozens of laptops and computer accessories will front court.

Counties Manukau East CIB Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey, says Police received a report of a man at a Springs Road premises allegedly taking a number of items and loading them into his vehicle on 6 April.

“The man was seen driving onto the property, forcing a barrier arm up and parking a vehicle inside the premises.

“He has then allegedly forced a door open, gained entry to the building and taken more than 15 laptops, as well as a number of monitors, hard drives and desktop computers before leaving.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says investigators had been been working hard to find the person responsible, including scouring through hours of CCTV.

“We are continuing to respond to offending against our local businesses and CCTV has again proven to be a valuable tool helping to hold offenders to account,” he says.

“And we have recovered most of the property, which will be returned in due course.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report offending or suspicious activity as it happens by calling 111.

Report other matters by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

A 45-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on 8 May charged with burglary.

