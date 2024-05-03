Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Computer Says No: Police Bust Tech Burglar

Friday, 3 May 2024, 1:28 pm
Press Release: NZ Police

A man who drove onto a commercial property in East Tāmaki and allegedly helped himself to dozens of laptops and computer accessories will front court.

Counties Manukau East CIB Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey, says Police received a report of a man at a Springs Road premises allegedly taking a number of items and loading them into his vehicle on 6 April.

“The man was seen driving onto the property, forcing a barrier arm up and parking a vehicle inside the premises.

“He has then allegedly forced a door open, gained entry to the building and taken more than 15 laptops, as well as a number of monitors, hard drives and desktop computers before leaving.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says investigators had been been working hard to find the person responsible, including scouring through hours of CCTV.

“We are continuing to respond to offending against our local businesses and CCTV has again proven to be a valuable tool helping to hold offenders to account,” he says.

“And we have recovered most of the property, which will be returned in due course.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report offending or suspicious activity as it happens by calling 111.

Report other matters by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

A 45-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on 8 May charged with burglary.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 