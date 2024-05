Update: Search For Waitaki Fisherman

The search phase for the fisherman reported missing at the Waitaki River on Monday 22 April has been suspended, but enquiries are ongoing.

Police wish to acknowledge the people who have come forward with information relating to the missing man, 79-year-old Leslie William Crosbie.

Police continue to appeal for information that could assist - please contact 105 by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz; click “Update my report” and reference the case number 240427/9404.

