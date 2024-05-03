New Taskforces To Carry On City Revitalisation Summit Momentum

Nelson City Council has established two new taskforces to help guide the progress of key city projects – the revitalisation of Nelson’s city centre, and the waterfront redevelopment.

The City Revitalisation Taskforce will be chaired by Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, and the Waterfront Redevelopment Taskforce will be chaired by Councillor Mel Courtney.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the taskforces will provide governance oversight for major investment in the city and provide a forum for investigating and prioritising the many ideas that came from the City Revitalisation Summit, held six weeks ago.

"These new taskforces are about building on the momentum from the summit with the right structure and teams to translate the ideas from it into action.

"The City Revitalisation Taskforce is to deliver on the call for new investment in the central city, to oversee major projects such as Bridge to Better and the Millers Acre bus hub and to encourage private-sector investment. The Summit participants also urged Council to do more to make the most of the city-to-sea connection and the Waterfront Redevelopment Taskforce will take on this challenge. A strength of the summit was the community involvement and Council wants this to continue. We are supporting a community driven taskforce to continue the work of the What If Whakatū-Nelson initiative.

"The next step, now Council has approved the taskforces, is to get to work on the dozens of ideas that came from the summit,” Mayor Nick says.

Councillor Kahu Paki Paki will be deputy chair of the City Revitalisation Taskforce with Councillors Trudie Brand, Pete Rainey, Aaron Stallard, Rachel Sanson and Mayor Nick (ex officio) making up the rest of the taskforce.

"This is an exciting step for driving forward our large upcoming projects like Bridge to Better and the Millers Acre bus hub, as well as working with the community on what's needed in the here and now,” says City Revitalisation Taskforce Chair, Deputy Mayor Rohan. “Our city is already a vibrant place. Our job is to amplify and enhance that and deliver to the full extent of its potential.”

The Waterfront Redevelopment Taskforce will focus on the city-to-sea connection and the waterfront along Wakefield Quay and Haven Road. The taskforce will be made up of Councillors Pete Rainey, Campbell Rollo and Tim Skinner, with Mayor Nick (ex officio) and a Port Nelson representative.

Waterfront Redevelopment Taskforce Chair Councillor Courtney said the taskforce had an exciting opportunity to get some visionary projects underway.

“We want to work alongside the community and mana whenua to activate this very important area, enhancing the city-to-sea connection, and developing the Haven Precinct. This area is a hugely important part of our city and we want to make it an even better place for people to enjoy.”

Discussions with What if Whakatū-Nelson group are underway regarding the establishment of a community-led taskforce. The taskforce would not be administered by Council, but Council will assist with its terms of reference and membership. Councillors Matty Anderson and Matthew Benge have been nominated to act as Council’s representatives when this taskforce is established.

