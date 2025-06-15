Appeal For Information After Hit And Run, Mangakakahi

Senior Sergeant Roger Schreuder,

Rotorua Police are appealing for the public’s help after a hit-and-run incident this afternoon that left a man critically injured.

Emergency services were called to Edmund Road at around 2.15pm after a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.

The motorbike then left the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian was located with injuries and he was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed while emergency services are in attendance, and traffic management is in place.

Police are now working to identify the rider of the motorbike which struck the man.

The motorbike travelled from Edmund Road towards Clayton Road.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was on Edmund Road between 2pm and 2.30pm who may have witnessed the crash.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage in the Edmund Road and Clayton Road areas.

If you have any information about this motorbike, or its rider, we are urging you to get in touch with us.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote reference number P062875068.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

