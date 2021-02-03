Serious Crash, SH1, Pohuehue - Waitematā
Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious two-car
crash on SH1, Pohuehue, between Puhoi and
Warkworth.
Police were called about 5pm.
Initial
reports are there have been injuries.
The road is
expected to remain closed in both directions for some time
and motorists should expect extensive
delays.
Diversions will be in place.
Anyone
travelling northbound or southbound in the area is advised
to take SH16 as an alternative route.
Motorists should
also consider delaying travel, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more