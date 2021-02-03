Serious Crash, SH1, Kinleith - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 6:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently responding to a serious
two-vehicle crash on SH1, Kinleith.
Police were
notified at 6:04pm.
Initial reports are there have
been injuries.
The road is expected to remain closed
in both directions for some time and motorists should expect
extensive delays.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area, diversions will be in
place.
