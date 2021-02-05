Delays Following Crash On The Dunedin Northern Motorway - Southern
Friday, 5 February 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to a crash on
SH1 (the Dunedin Northern Motorway) about 1.5km north of the
Patmos Avenue overbridge.
The crash involved a single
vehicle and occurred around 2:40pm.
There are no
serious injuries, however traffic is currently reduced to
one lane and there will be delays while the scene is
cleared.
Motorists are advised to hold off travelling
for now, or to expect delays to their
journey.
