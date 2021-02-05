Delays Following Crash On The Dunedin Northern Motorway - Southern

Motorists are advised to expect delays due to a crash on SH1 (the Dunedin Northern Motorway) about 1.5km north of the Patmos Avenue overbridge.

The crash involved a single vehicle and occurred around 2:40pm.

There are no serious injuries, however traffic is currently reduced to one lane and there will be delays while the scene is cleared.

Motorists are advised to hold off travelling for now, or to expect delays to their journey.

