Bore Flushing The Next Step At Frimley

It will be a little wet underfoot in the southeast corner of Frimley Park next week, as the next stage of work to develop a new drinking water bore is carried out.

With drilling finished, the next step in the process is to flush water from the bore until it runs clear. This is expected to take about two days, from Tuesday [Feb 9].

The water will disperse over the grass area between the site of the new Frimley Drinking Water Storage and Treatment facility and the Recreation Services depot. The path that runs past the new facility will remain usable, with the effect on it expected to be similar to that of heavy rain.

This is the first of four bores to be drilled in the park over the next few months, and all will go through this flushing process.

On completion the bores will be linked to the new drinking water storage and treatment facility. It is a major component of Hastings District Council’s Drinking Water Strategy, designed in improve drinking water safety, and capacity and resilience in the network.

© Scoop Media

