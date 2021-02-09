Police Update On Westmere Sudden Death
Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Auckland
City West CIB:
Police investigating the death
of a man in Westmere are not treating the matter as
suspicious.
The man was located unresponsive at Meola
Creek at around 7am on Monday February 8.
A
post-mortem examination was completed this morning and
Police have since identified the man and we are notifying
his next of kin.
Following the results of that
examination and our enquiries to date, Police are not
treating the death as suspicious.
Police are still
making routine follow up enquiries into the matter, however
it will ultimately be referred to the Coroner.
Again,
we would like to acknowledge the members of the public who
came forward yesterday to assist Police with our
enquiries.
