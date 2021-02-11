Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Customer Satisfaction In Metlink Buses, Trains And Ferries Rises To 94%

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 11:46 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

An annual public transport passenger satisfaction survey conducted in late 2020 shows customer confidence in the Wellington region’s public transport network has increased.

The survey interviewed 3,228 people on board Metlink services during October to November 2020 to understand their first-hand experiences.

The survey results show 94% of customers are overall satisfied with their trip – a 7% rise in satisfaction, compared to 87% in the last full survey undertaken in May 2019.

Metlink general manager, Scott Gallacher says, “These encouraging results are a testament to our Metlink team, who are dedicated to making public transport an enjoyable, safe and accessible option for everyone – which can only be done with the invaluable support of our community.

“COVID-19 presented challenges for all of us, so it’s really humbling to see our collective efforts to work together as a community through a tough year.”

Customer satisfaction with Wellington city bus services moved up to 95%, compared to 85% in May 2019. In addition, satisfaction with the region’s public transport network has climbed to 83%, from 69% in May 2019.

The region’s growing confidence in public transport shines through in the 2020 survey results, which is also reflective of a year of change, challenges and growth.

Over the last year, improvements to the Wellington city’s bus network were implemented in response to direct community engagement and feedback through the Bus Network Review.

“It’s really affirming to see the improvements we’ve made to the network, with the help of the community, are enhancing passengers’ relationship and experience with Metlink,” says Mr Gallacher.

“A core priority for Metlink is focussing on the reliability of our network, so our communities can continue to build their trust and confidence in our public transport network.”

At the forefront of the 2020 survey results, 89% of passengers say they’re likely to recommend Metlink services to friends and colleagues, compared to 75% in May 2019.

Unlike previous years, the 2020 survey measured how customers’ perceived Metlink’s response to COVID-19 which scored an impressive 90% customer satisfaction.

Despite these encouraging survey results, Mr Gallacher says Metlink is always seeking opportunities to strengthen its services, such as improving shelters, real time information, and launching a new website.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair, Roger Blakeley says the annual survey is vital to capturing the diverse voices of our community to inform future enhancements to the network.

“We value our community’s insights on the public transport network, so every year it can continue to meet the needs of our customers.

“I want to personally thank all our passengers, who remained kind, resilient and cooperative through a year of surprises and change,” says Cr Blakeley.

The full survey results are available on the Customer Satisfaction Survey page on Metlink’s new website.

