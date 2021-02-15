Is Auckland Council Making Itself Redundant?

Auckland Council has responded to Covid by retrenching staff. Yet Auckland faces huge growth pressures right now and in years to come.

Auckland's population has more than doubled in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's lifetime.

It is expected to increase further to around 2.4 million by 2050.

Everything in Auckland is failing under a management focused on cuts, not growth:

The ports

Light rail delivery

Water supply

Polluted beaches

And now, planning and building: I can't even get a LIM Memorandum processed in under three months.

I was once an Auckland City Councillor, but I have little confidence in Auckland Council's ability to deliver without massive Central Government help. Does Auckland need a commissioner?

A "government of transformation" was promised in 2017 by the Prime Minister.

So, where's the transformation in Auckland?

Is the New Zealand Government just as unable to deal with urban growth as Auckland Council?

And if so, why?

Find out the answer to those questions in my new blog post: https://www.a-maverick.com/blog/auckland-council-making-itself-redundant-paradox-retrenchment-in-face-of-growth

