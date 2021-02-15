A New Comprehensive Guide About Fire Extinguishers

Fire Equipment Online and Gordon Boyd are pleased to announce the production and publication of a new comprehensive article about fire extinguishers. For many home and business owners, the information that several major types of fire extinguishers may come as a surprise. Just as there are various categories of fires, there are also categories of the fast response portable equipment to extinguish fires quickly and safely. When choosing fire protection for a home or business, it is useful to understand the types of equipment and where each should be placed.

Consideration of the essential fire fighting equipment in Australia will vary according to the typical classes of fires and the type of materials likely to be close to a fire. There are flammable materials and combustible materials, each of which might require a different class of extinguisher. When choosing an appropriate extinguisher, it is best to think about typical fire sources.

Wood, paper, plastic, and cloth are common materials that can fuel a Class A fire. Kerosene, paint, and petrol make up flammable Class B fires. Class C, D, E, and F fires are respectively combustible gases such as natural gas or LPG gas; flammable metals such as aluminum or magnesium; electrical equipment such as overloaded electrical cables or short-circuited machinery; and cooking oils such as vegetable oil, grease, fats, and lard.

In Australia, most extinguishers are ABE or BE types, which use dry chemicals to eliminate fires of various classes. This equipment is distinguished by a red cylinder and white band around the top of the cylinder. It is important to know what type of unit is to be used on a particular class of fire so that the application of the suppression materials does not make the fire worse.

