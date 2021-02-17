Update: Serious Crash – Kumara Junction Highway, Hokitika - Tasman

Police can confirm one person has died following the earlier crash on the Kumara Junction Highway (SH 6), between Seaview Hill Road and Keogans Road.

The crash, between a van and a car, was reported around 1:10pm.

Three other people have been injured as a result of the crash.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

© Scoop Media

