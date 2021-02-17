Update: Serious Crash – Kumara Junction Highway, Hokitika - Tasman
Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
earlier crash on the Kumara Junction Highway (SH 6), between
Seaview Hill Road and Keogans Road.
The crash, between
a van and a car, was reported around 1:10pm.
Three
other people have been injured as a result of the
crash.
The road remains closed and diversions are in
place.
An investigation is underway to establish the
circumstances.
