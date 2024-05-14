Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Victory For Online Free Speech As Minister Scuppers Censorship Regime

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT is welcoming the Internal Affairs Minister’s decision to stop work on a new censorship regime for online speech,” says ACT Justice spokesman Todd Stephenson.

“This work was initiated under Jacinda Ardern as an extension of the previous government’s campaign to introduce hate speech legislation – work which has also rightly been shut down by the new Government.

“Brooke van Velden’s decision means we’re no longer engaged in an undemocratic process to set up a powerful new regulator of online speech.

“The proposals would have forced media and online platforms to restrict material that could impact a person’s ‘social, emotional or mental wellbeing’. Subjective ideas of ‘harm’ and ‘safety’ in a digital setting could have punished online platforms for hosting jokes or political speech, and ultimately would have stifled important conversations.

“New Zealanders deserve to be safe from intimidation and threats, online and off. Fortunately, we already have laws against harassment and incitement. We need to enforce existing laws, not set up a new online censorship regime, formulated beyond Parliamentary scrutiny and enforced by an unaccountable regulator.

“ACT campaigned for free speech and now we’re delivering on that promise in Government.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 