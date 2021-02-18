Fatal Crash On Stancombe Road, Flat Bush
Thursday, 18 February 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police attended a serious crash on Stancombe Road, Flat
Bush last night (17 February 2021) just after
10.30pm.
It was reported to Police that a vehicle had
collided with a truck carrying a house.
Sadly, the
sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
The
Police Serious Crash Unit was advised and examined the scene
last night.
An investigation is now underway into the
circumstances of the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more