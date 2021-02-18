Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Renewed Call For Inquiry Into Southern Response

Thursday, 18 February 2021, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Red PR

The misery and stress continues.

As the 10-year anniversary of the February Canterbury earthquake approaches, insurance claimant advocate Ali Jones says thousands of people still don’t have their lives back.

“It’s inhuman,” she says. “In particular the issues for Southern Response claimants, people tied to a government owned entity, must be looked into.”

In August last year, Jones, called for an inquiry into the company, and continues to do so.

“It’s 10 years on and families, the sick, the elderly continue to be bullied and blocked by Southern Response. The confidentiality agreements mean this behaviour is kept out of view, in the shadows and that’s got to stop,” she says.

Jones and her family had to deal with Southern Response after their St Albans home was wrecked by the 2011 earthquake.

“It was a nightmare,” she says. “Their tactics were despicable, and I know many claimants who are still caught up in the SR “washing machine spin cycle” which serves to confuse, overwhelm, prevaricate and obfuscate over and over again.”

The Southern Response website lists the values which the company says “define our accepted standards and behaviours”, and which Jones calls “a joke”.

“Just look at the first one – “Respect - we treat all our stakeholders with care, consideration, fairness and equity.” And if that doesn’t make your eyes roll in the back of your head the second one will – “Integrity - we demonstrate honesty, transparency, fairness, and objectivity in all our interactions.”

Ali Jones says the list of problems related to the Government-owned insurer is long and well known, and an independent inquiry is urgently needed.

“The issues confounding SR claims are not all specific to that organisation; the issues relating to correct reinstatement of homes, as per insurance policies, and the building act/code, also continue to block progress down for claimants.”

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and from what I can see, there’s not the will from those who could sort this. MBIE, EngineeringNZ, politicians - after any period of time what’s happening is unacceptable but a decade on – that’s outrageous.”

Jones says the deceptive and misleading behaviour of Southern Response over the years has been well documented in legal cases however she says it is disappointing no light has been shone on the operation with no-one being held accountable.

“It’s not about finger pointing; it’s about ensuring there is accountability for the misery and harm that’s been caused while making sure it stops right now,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Red PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Another Epic Failure By Australia To Act Decently On The World Stage

Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>

Covid-19 Update: Auckland To Drop To Alert Level 2, Rest Of NZ To Level 1, At Midnight

Auckland and wider New Zealand will drop one level each - to levels 2 and 1 respectively - from midnight tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 