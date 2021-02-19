Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sister Cities For 40 Years: Events Postponed

Friday, 19 February 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Chinese lanterns at the Osmanthus garden.

The community celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Hastings-Guilin Sister City relationship have been postponed and the events spread across the year.

The COVID Level 2 restrictions in Auckland that remain in force until at least next week mean there is too much uncertainty around the ability of the 50-strong performance group to travel from Auckland to Hastings. They were scheduled to perform in the free Opera House at Toitoi show Sister Cities Alive, and during a Hastings-Guilin community and trade showcase in Functions on Hastings.

“We also have many guests with Guilin connections who were planning to travel from Auckland,” said Hastings District councillor and event organiser Kevin Watkins.

Aucklanders travelling while their region is at Level 2 cannot attend large gatherings in other areas.

“The performers and guests need to confirm travel arrangements and accommodation now, which means any changes to Auckland’s COVID levels next week will come too late,” said Mr Watkins.

The annual Lighting of the Osmanthus Gardens has been moved to April 12 to 18, with the rest of the celebrations now scheduled for September, to tie in with the Hastings Blossom Festival.

“By spreading the events, we reduce the risk of COVID alert level changes impacting all the events at once,” said Mr Watkins.

Moving the Lighting of the Osmanthus Gardens back to April also has another benefit. “We will be out of daylight-saving, so the lanterns can be lit earlier, which is better for families with young children who always enjoy the festival.”

The original timing of events was aligned with the 1981 signing of the Sister City agreement on March 4. It was the first Sister City agreement between cities in China and New Zealand. Over the ensuing 40 years there had been numerous student, teacher, science, trade, and cultural exchanges, which had seen special friendships formed, information shared, and understanding develop.

“It really is a special time and we look forward to the community joining together as exciting events unfold over the year,” said Mr Watkins.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming Pfizer’s Vaccine, And Saying Goodbye To Afghanistan

Good news, meet bad news. Co-incidentally, on the same day that New Zealand delivers its first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to our frontline border security and managed isolation unit workers, the Pfizer company has (a) conceded that its vaccine loses two thirds of the antibody generating capacity needed to combat the virus when faced with the South African variant, and (b) announced that it is hard at work on developing a booster version of its Covid vaccine ASAP... More>>


 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 