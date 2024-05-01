Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire Season Changes For Marlborough

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 8:16 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Marlborough South zone will move from a prohibited fire season to a restricted fire season from 8am Wednesday 1 May, until further notice. This includes all Department of Conservation land.

This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

At the same time, the Marlborough North zone will move from a restricted fire season to an open fire season from 8am Wednesday 1 May, until further notice. This excludes all Department of Conservation land which, as above, remains in a restricted fire season.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Declaring the fire season changes, Fire and Emergency‘s Community Risk Manager for Nelson Marlborough, Steve Trigg, says the rain across the District over the last few weeks has reduced the fire danger.

But he advises caution.

"Although there has been new grass growth, fire will still move extremely fast through the long dry grass in the Marlborough South zone if it is windy.

"We are asking anyone in this zone who applies for a fire permit to please comply with the conditions listed on the permit," he says.

Steve Trigg also wants to remind people in the Marlborough North zone to stay vigilant.

"Although no fire permit is required for this zone, it is still the responsibility of the person lighting the fire to ensure this is done in a safe manner.

"Fires need to be kept to a manageable size and smoke drift should not be a hazard for motorists," he says.

Always visit checkitsalright.nz before lighting and avoid lighting fires during or ahead of strong winds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 