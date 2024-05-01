Fire Season Changes For Marlborough

The Marlborough South zone will move from a prohibited fire season to a restricted fire season from 8am Wednesday 1 May, until further notice. This includes all Department of Conservation land.

This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

At the same time, the Marlborough North zone will move from a restricted fire season to an open fire season from 8am Wednesday 1 May, until further notice. This excludes all Department of Conservation land which, as above, remains in a restricted fire season.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Declaring the fire season changes, Fire and Emergency‘s Community Risk Manager for Nelson Marlborough, Steve Trigg, says the rain across the District over the last few weeks has reduced the fire danger.

But he advises caution.

"Although there has been new grass growth, fire will still move extremely fast through the long dry grass in the Marlborough South zone if it is windy.

"We are asking anyone in this zone who applies for a fire permit to please comply with the conditions listed on the permit," he says.

Steve Trigg also wants to remind people in the Marlborough North zone to stay vigilant.

"Although no fire permit is required for this zone, it is still the responsibility of the person lighting the fire to ensure this is done in a safe manner.

"Fires need to be kept to a manageable size and smoke drift should not be a hazard for motorists," he says.

Always visit checkitsalright.nz before lighting and avoid lighting fires during or ahead of strong winds.

