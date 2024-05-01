Duck Shooters Urged To Keep It Clean

Duck shooters are being encouraged to check, clean, and dry their gear and equipment to help stop the spread of alligator weed.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Catchment Management Lead Biosecurity Matt Short says alligator weed is a serious threat to our way of life and duck shooting presents the risk of spread.

“Alligator weed is a particularly nasty pest plant and is recognised as a severe threat to agriculture and biodiversity. It’s aggressive, outcompetes pastures and crops, is toxic to stock, and blocks waterways and drains."

"Right now, alligator weed is only present in the province at Lake Whatumā in Central Hawke’s Bay, and we don’t want it spreading any further in our region.”

“We’re asking duck hunters that are moving through waterways to check, clean, and dry any equipment that has been in contact with water. Alligator weed spreads easily by water or soil movement and on equipment and gear – even boots. When disturbed, the weed breaks up into small fragments which can easily regrow.”

“Following the check, clean, dry method provides us with the best chance to stop any potential spread.”

Check – Remove any plant matter from your gear and leave it at the site (the river or lake bank) or put it in the rubbish. Don't wash plant material down any drain.

Clean – Soak or scrub all items for at least one minute in a 10 percent detergent solution.

Dry – Ensure your gear is completely dry to touch, inside and out, then leave dry for at least another 48 hours before you use it.

Alligator weed present at Lake Whatumā (Photo supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

