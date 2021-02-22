Goldie Painting Stolen In Hamilton Burglary Recovered

Hamilton Police have recovered the Goldie painting that was reported stolen in a burglary from a Hamilton property earlier this year.

The painting ‘Sleep ‘tis a gentle thing’, by New Zealand artist C.F.

Goldie, was taken alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques in the residential burglary between 27 December 2020 and 3 January 2021.

While the painting is yet to be thoroughly examined, it appears to be undamaged.

Hamilton Police have been continuing to investigate and as a result of those investigations located the painting over the weekend.

The owners have been informed and are very happy to hear that the painting has been recovered.

