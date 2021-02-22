Te Rūnanga O Whaingaroa Appoint Interim Chief Executive Officer

Kāeo, 22 Pēpuere 2021. Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Board Chairperson Murray Moses has announced the appointment of Bree Davis as Interim Chief Executive to lead the Whangaroa Iwi Authority.

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Deputy Chief Executive and Healthy Families Far North Manager, Bree Davis commenced the role from 10 February 2021 until a permanent Chief Executive is recruited.

Mr Moses said he was very pleased to have someone of Ms Davis’ capability to lead the organisation. “With years of experience in senior management roles Bree has been involved in a wide range of industry sectors including tertiary education providers, government relations and is a natural leader within our community at hapū and marae level.”

Mr Moses said this extensive experience means Ms Davis has comprehensive understanding of local and regional advancements and economic opportunities key to delivering to the people of Whangaroa.

Evan Rakena, Chair of the Whaingaroa Fisheries Company Limited, the tribe’s asset holding company, said the appointment of Davis signals another exciting stage for the region.

“We’re delighted with Bree’s appointment and know she will set a strong foundation for Whangaroa moving forward, working alongside the board and marae to set a framework to achieving the ambitious goals we have for the Whangaroa region,” Rakena said.

Ms Davis, of Whangaroa, Ngāi Tūpango and Ngāti Ruamahue descent, says she is excited to be taking up the challenge of leading Whangaroa into its next phase.

“E whakahīhī katoa ana ahau – I am very proud to have this opportunity. Whangaroa is my home and my people. I am pleased to accept the role and to be part of a formidable team providing services to our rohe.”

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Board are set to conduct their process for a permanent CE beginning in the near future.

