Serious Crash - Five Rivers Lumsden Highway, Lumsden - Southern
Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on Five Rivers Lumsden Highway.
The crash was
reported to Police just after 11am.
One person is
reported to have sustained serious injuries.
The road
is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
