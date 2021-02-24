Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Band-aids Or A Proper Fix For Our Water Woes?

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

We’re looking at getting our plumbing fixed and like any careful homeowner we’re comparing estimates as an extraordinary meeting is held on Friday for Councillors to debate the draft 10-year plan before it gets the green light to go to the public for feedback.

We’ve got four options to fix our plumbing from doing nothing (zero extra dollars) to a patch-and-hope at the cheap end (an additional $78 million) to a premium service ($229 million additional funding).

The public meeting on Friday will see Councillors examine 400 pages of detail around the proposed $3billion work programme for the next decade.

They’ll be asking if we can afford it as it could mean a 12% rates rise in the first year and a 6% rise on average over the next nine years.

“The draft 10-year plan reflects Council’s commitment to adequately funding the public infrastructure that forms the foundation of our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital. None of us want regular water outages or sewage over our lawns or streams, but these types of scenarios will become more common if we don’t address the past chronic underinvestment in our 1,700-kilometre water network now,” says Mayor Neil Holdom.

It focuses on three big areas:

· Fixing our Plumbing which includes introducing residential water meters as part of a broader water savings plan.

· Greening our Place, including the Taranaki Traverse and the Coastal Walkway extension to Waitara, planting a 30-hectare urban forest and NPDC’s vehicle fleet going green.

· Paying it Forward, with NPDC chipping in $40 million to a possible multi-purpose sport, event and lifestyle hub in central New Plymouth.

The meeting comes as international ratings agency S&P Global boosts NPDC’s long-term rating from AA to AA+, reflecting its sound financial management and confidence in the future.

If the draft plan gets the green light by Councillors on Friday, NPDC will be taking the draft 10-year plan to residents over March so they can give their feedback.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fudging On Child Poverty, And America’s Diplomatic Dance With Iran

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 


Bloomfield: No Indication To Change Alert Levels At This Stage

The Director-General of Health says people who have been in contact with the latest cases need to go into lockdown, but Auckland itself does not. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 