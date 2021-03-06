SH2 Pukehina Closed Between Waitahanui Lane And Otamarakau Valley Road. - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 6 March 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A motorcyclist has come off their bike at about 3pm today
on SH2 Pukehina Bay of Plenty between Waitahanui Lane and
Otamarakau Valley Road.
It appears that the rider has
serious injuries.
Police and emergency services are at
the scene and traffic control is in place.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the area until the road is
clear.
