SH2 Pukehina Closed Between Waitahanui Lane And Otamarakau Valley Road. - Bay Of Plenty

A motorcyclist has come off their bike at about 3pm today on SH2 Pukehina Bay of Plenty between Waitahanui Lane and Otamarakau Valley Road.

It appears that the rider has serious injuries.

Police and emergency services are at the scene and traffic control is in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the road is clear.

© Scoop Media

