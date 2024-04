Appeal For Information Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Tologa Bay

Police are asking for assistance from the public for sightings of a vehicle which has damaged a Police car in Tolaga Bay.

Police were conducting routine enquiries when a male fled from a Paroa Road address in a stolen vehicle and then rammed a Police car.

We urge anyone with sightings of a Silver Toyota Hilux with the license plate MMK925 to contact Police on 111, quoting job number P058511668.

We believe the occupant of the vehicle to be dangerous and urge the public not to approach them.

