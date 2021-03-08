Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PAK’nSAVE Manukau To Match Food Bank Drive Donations Benefitting Buttabean Motivation Food Bank

Monday, 8 March 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

By South Auckland, For South Auckland: PAK’nSAVE Manukau to match food bank drive donations benefitting Buttabean Motivation Food Bank

South Auckland is experiencing unprecedented hardship right now, and the team at PAK’nSAVE Manukau is stepping in to lend a hand.

Watch a video here: https://www.facebook.com/brownbuttabean/posts/3933116930106220

“We see first-hand the struggles our community is experiencing, and this has only been exacerbated by the most recent Covid resurgence in Manukau and in the wider South Auckland area,” says Stephen Lockie, owner operator of PAK’nSAVE Manukau. “We have a responsibility to ensure every New Zealander has access to healthy and nutritious food.”

The store has again teamed up with Dave Letele and Buttabean Motivation to look after the wider South Auckland whanau with its latest food bank drive. From 5-14 March, PAK’nSAVE Manukau will match food bank drive donations up to the value of $10,000 with all proceeds going to Buttabean Motivation Food Bank’s efforts to help South Aucklanders.

“We’re pretty resilient and have the pivoting in and out of lockdowns down to a science, but the demand we’re seeing from families is not going away; it’s only increasing,” says Dave Letele, Founder of Buttabean Motivation Food Bank. “When Lockie and his team came to us and said they want to help, we thought it was a great opportunity to get the community involved and ask those who are able to help, to please help those who are struggling.

Feeding every mouth in the household for every meal during long periods of lockdowns can feel almost impossible for some families. Schools being closed can sometimes be the difference between whether your kid eats or not. We’re very grateful for PAK’nSAVE Manukau and their customers’ support for us and what we’re doing in the community.”

“We want everyone to feel like they can play an active role in helping feed the South Auckland community,” says Lockie. “We have a responsibility to lead and take this initiative to curb food insecurity because this is our local community – we know our customers, we hear their stories and we don’t want anyone to have to go without due to circumstances beyond their control.”

Food bank friendly items include pantry staples such as baked beans or spaghetti, canned fruit or veges, canned soup, pasta, cereal, rice, sugar, tea, soap, spreads, crackers or biscuits. No donation is too small to help those in need.

Head in to PAK’nSAVE Manukau to donate food bank friendly items today supporting Buttabean Motivation Food Bank and the wider South Auckland community.

