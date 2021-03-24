Serious Crash - Tawa Road, Te Atatū Peninsula
Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a
truck and van on Tawa Road, Te Atatū
Peninsula.
Police were called at around
8.20am.
We are aware that there were a number of
occupants inside the van at the time of the crash.
Two
people inside the van have sustained serious injuries, while
a third person has sustained moderate injuries.
They
will be transported to hospital.
The Serious Crash
Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Unit have been
advised and will be attending the scene.
A section of
Tawa Road, near Te Atatū Road, will be closed while the
scene is examined by the Serious Crash Unit.
Police
advise motorists there may be some delays while travelling
through the area this
morning.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers
The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market.
“This is a package of both urgent and long-term measures that will increase housing supply, relieve pressure on the market and make it easier for first-home buyers,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>
Australian & NZ Governments: Joint Statement On Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang
The Australian and New Zealand Governments today reiterate their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.
In particular, there is clear evidence of severe human rights abuses that include restrictions on freedom of religion, mass surveillance, large-scale extra-judicial detentions, as well as forced labour and forced birth control, including sterilisation... More>>