Serious Crash - Tawa Road, Te Atatū Peninsula

Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a truck and van on Tawa Road, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Police were called at around 8.20am.

We are aware that there were a number of occupants inside the van at the time of the crash.

Two people inside the van have sustained serious injuries, while a third person has sustained moderate injuries.

They will be transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Unit have been advised and will be attending the scene.

A section of Tawa Road, near Te Atatū Road, will be closed while the scene is examined by the Serious Crash Unit.

Police advise motorists there may be some delays while travelling through the area this morning.

