New Medical Facility To Open In Cambridge

Leading local medical practice, Cambridge Family Health, is the first to open its doors in a new medical centre purpose-built to service the booming Cambridge population.

Opening from 10am on Monday, 29 March, Cambridge Family Health will soon be joined by River Radiology, Unichem pharmacy, skin clinic, Skin 360, and physiotherapy, Focused Physiotherapy, in the new centre, named Cambridge Clinics.

“At Cambridge Family Health, we constantly strive to bring the best possible service to our patients, focusing on quality and continuity of care,” said Dr Prabani Wood, GP and Director of Cambridge Family Health.

“We are proud to be part of Cambridge Clinics, and collectively, provide a comprehensive range of services to the growing community.

“Having the convenience of these services in one place will mean that people will have less need to travel - either to other places in Cambridge, or into Hamilton - in order to get the medical care they need.”

The general practice will be the first to open its doors from 10am on Monday 29 March, but in the following weeks all other service providers expect to be accepting patients and customers.

For more information, please visit cambridgefamilyhealth.co.nz.

About Cambridge Family Health

Cambridge Family Health is a team of doctors, nurses and administration staff who are committed to providing excellent health care in a relaxed and family friendly environment.

We promise our patients three things:

1) Availability.

We strive to keep our doctor-to-patient ratio as low as possible, which means you do not have to wait long to see your regular doctor. This also enables us to provide good continuity and quality of care.

2) Urgent medical care.

We provide a daily urgent care service utilising our excellent nurses to triage patients, so you can be seen by a doctor on the day if required. Note that patients need to phone us first. This service is offered between 8.30am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

3) Prioritising wellness.

Our strong commitment to preventative health means that we are focussed on using our skills and knowledge to help you to optimise your health and ongoing wellbeing.

