Update - Serious Crash, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 12 April 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police remain at the scene of a crash involving a car and
a pedestrian in Tauranga.
The crash occurred on Fraser
Street about 3.10pm.
The pedestrian, a young person,
has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.
The
Serious Crash Unit is on scene, and Fraser Street between
Eighteenth Avenue and Brook Street remains
closed.
