Deadline For Nominations Soon To Close

The deadline for nominations in Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC)’s by-election is fast approaching.

Nominations for the vacant Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward seat will close this Thursday, 15 April, at 12.00pm sharp.

Those who wish to stand need to be 18 years or over, a New Zealand citizen, and enrolled to vote.

Anyone in the district can stand for the vacancy, QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said. Two nominators will also be needed, with both required to be enrolled in the Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward.

“We have resources available online to support potential candidates in determining if running is right for them,” Ms Robertson said.

More information, including an election timetable, can be found on QLDC’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elections

