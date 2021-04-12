Deadline For Nominations Soon To Close
Monday, 12 April 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
The deadline for nominations in Queenstown Lakes District
Council (QLDC)’s by-election is fast
approaching.
Nominations for the vacant
Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward seat will close this Thursday, 15
April, at 12.00pm sharp.
Those who wish to stand need
to be 18 years or over, a New Zealand citizen, and enrolled
to vote.
Anyone in the district can stand for the
vacancy, QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said. Two
nominators will also be needed, with both required to be
enrolled in the Queenstown-Wakatipu Ward.
“We have
resources available online to support potential candidates
in determining if running is right for them,” Ms Robertson
said.
More information, including an election
timetable, can be found on QLDC’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elections
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why Raising Corporate Taxes Has Become A Hot New Political Cause
Surprisingly, “raising taxes” has become a very fashionable political idea in 2021. That’s right. After decades of being seen (at best) as a necessary evil, higher corporate taxes are now being treated as the Great Good Thing that will revive the US economy, re-distribute wealth productively, help to build neglected and decaying public infrastructure, fund public health, address social inequality, restore a sense of community and generally make everyone feel better about the society in which they live... More>>