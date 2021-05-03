Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Pressure Holds

Monday, 3 May 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: MetService

A ridge of high pressure holds strong for the rest of the working week, bringing settled and dry conditions across Aotearoa says MetService.

The majority of the country will see partly cloudy or foggy mornings, followed by fine afternoons, however a front pushes onto Fiordland and Westland tonight and into Tuesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes elaborates; “A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for Fiordland and the ranges of Westland south of Harihari. Periods of heavy rain are expected for these areas from 6:00am Tuesday morning, with thunderstorms also possible for Fiordland. Scattered falls will spill further east into the Southern Lakes, across to Dunedin and south through to Southland in the afternoon and evening.”

This feature will stall over Westland on Wednesday, before easing and clearing during the overnight period. Settled conditions then return and persist for the rest of the working week.

Parkes continues “There will be a few showers for Stewart Island on Thursday while Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne will also see a few on Friday.”

After the past run of cold and frosty mornings, temperatures will return to normal for most. Parkes explains “The front will bring a northwest flow across the South Island mid-week. Eastern areas will therefore see warmer than average temperatures. Christchurch is forecast to reach a maximum of 22C on Tuesday, and Blenheim looks to hit 23C on Wednesday”.

Unsettled conditions are on the horizon for the weekend, but until then, many areas are in for another dry spell with a lot of centres already below their typical rain accumulation for the year so far.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Collins’ Desperation, And Joe Biden’s Left-wing Image

The difficulty with translating the Treaty partnership into the realities of parliamentary rule is that at best, Maori have been treated only as co-pilots, still flying on captain’s orders. Yet if we have learned anything in the past 180 years, it is that the Maori passengers on board will reach their destination only if and when Maori are at the controls. Ultimately, true equality means more than just having an input, however valued, into someone else’s decisions... More>>

 

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 