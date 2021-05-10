Free Mulch Grab Back By Popular Demand

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) free mulch grabs are back by popular demand for two days during May and June.

The mulch is produced from the green waste collected from QLDC’s transfer station facilities and is typically used across Council’s parks and reserves. However, there is currently an excess which needs to be cleared and QLDC is making it available to the community.

QLDC Waste Minimisation Project Officer Katherine Buttar said these free mulch grab events are a great way to give back to the community, who have been helping keep green waste out of the landfill by making use of drop-off sites around the district.

“Keen gardeners can come along with a trailer and have it filled by a loader. We recommend people bring a tarp to cover their trailer load so as not to lose most of it on the way home! Gardeners can also fill their own bags or car boot but will need to bring a shovel.”

“There is plenty to go around, so people don’t need to queue up early,” said Ms Buttar.

Mulch helps to supress weeds, keep soil cool, retain moisture in soil, and improve the soil’s fertility. It also helps make garden beds look more attractive.

There are two mulch grab days, Saturday 22 May, 10.00am to 2.00pm and Saturday 12 June, 10.00am to 2.00pm.

The collection site is Lower Shotover Delta, accessed off Tucker Beach Rd. Follow event sign postings and instructions from staff on site.

The mulch is free and there is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

In the case of bad weather QLDC will notify of event cancellation via our Facebook page.

