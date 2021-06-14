Free Chop And Chin Wag With The EPA At Fieldays

A new do for a new you? How about a Sustainable Side Fringe or Waste Buster Buzz Cut? The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is exhibiting at Fieldays for the first time, offering haircuts in exchange for conversations about how we drive a more sustainable future together.

"Our Sharing Shed will provide an opportunity for us to listen and learn from people in the agriculture sector, and to share a bit about our work," says the EPA’s General Manager of Engagement, Paula Knaap.

"We see Fieldays as a great ‘on the ground’ opportunity to hear from farmers and the wider agriculture community about some of the challenges they’re facing when it comes to protecting the environment, and some of the innovative ideas being tested. We know many people in the sector want to be part of the solution - supporting a resilient industry where care for people and the environment is front and centre. We’re keen to hear their vision for the future of New Zealand’s environment - looking forward 3, 30, or even 300 years."

One of the ways we’ll be facilitating these conversations at Fieldays is through Cutz and Kōrero. We’re offering a range of bespoke haircuts - from the Fencer’s Fringe and Mutton Chop to the Riparian Plant Pixie Cut - at the hands of trained hairdresser and expert conversation-starter Jason Muir.

"We’re anticipating some fascinating kōrero with Fieldays visitors, including comedian Te Radar and this year’s FMG NZ Young Farmer of the Year finalists, who are set to drop by."

Our community science programme, Wai Tūwhera o te Taiao - Open Waters Aotearoa, is another Sharing Shed feature.

Paula Knaap says: "There’s been a lot of interest in our environmental DNA programme, with over 200 community groups, hapū and kura already taking part. Visitors to our stand will get to see how easy it is to take samples to get a better understanding of the health of their local waterway.

"They’ll be able to explore an interactive map of New Zealand, revealing what species are present in waterways already sampled.

"There’s not much our work doesn’t touch; it extends from the ozone layer, to the seabed, and right across the land. It includes the regulation of hazardous substances - from cosmetics to agrichemicals; through to administering the Emissions Trading Scheme and Register.

"We all have a part to play in shaping the future of our environment. Our Sharing Shed is a conversation space where we can build better understanding around the challenges and opportunities, and hear about some of the great initiatives from the sector that are already creating momentum for change."

Rattle ya dags over to the EPA’s Sharing Shed in the main pavilion at site PD42, from 16-19 June.

Interested in Cutz and Korero? Check out some we did in the lead up to Fieldays

Book a Cutz and Kōrero appointment

