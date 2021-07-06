Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

People Urged To Be Prepared As Power Off In Parts Of Central Otago

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Aurora Energy

Following strong winds today, there is significant damage to lines in and around Roxburgh, Ettrick and Clyde, with crews working as fast as they can on repairs. Currently, around 550 customers in this area are without power, with 419 of these in the Ettrick area.

Aurora Energy at this stage expects power will need to remain off for some of these customers overnight tonight (Tuesday), and is asking people in the community to:

  • Check on neighbours
  • Ensure you have adequate food supplies, warm clothing and bedding, a torch, spare batteries and a battery radio.
  • Ensure an alternative source for heating and cooking is available.
  • Switch power appliances off at the wall to prevent damage when power is restored
  • To report downed power lines or trees on your property or the roadside, please keep well clear of them, and contact Aurora Energy on 0800 22 00 05.
  • Contact Aurora Energy with any concerns you may have about this situation.

Aurora and contractors are urgently sending in extra line patrols and resources to locate the damage and conduct repairs, with trees across lines in some cases. Contractors will be working into the evening.

This has been a significant weather event that has brought down trees and power lines. With a cold snap coming on, Aurora Energy urges residents to be prepared to be without power through the night, and possibly into the morning Wednesday as work continues to repair the infrastructure. A further update will occur after 5pm. In the meantime, please check for updates on our website www.auroraenergy.co.nz; and facebook: www.facebook.com/auroraenergynz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aurora Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Lack Of Adequate Cyber Security Defences

Remember how, back in the olden days, we had security concerns about the Chinese firm Huawei? Allegedly, Huawei was to be shunned as a business arm of the Chinese Communist Party and supposedly some Huawei products contained security glitches that would leave potential users vulnerable to cyber penetration. Well…. The last six months have shown that Huawei was the least of our problems... More>>

 



Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 