The Vegan Ball Is Back!

The Vegan Ball is an exciting annual fundraising event that promises to be a night to remember with a continuous flow of delicious vegan canapes and treats, and live music from The Funky Hot Mamas. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes on offer, thanks to the help of our wonderful sponsors.

The best part is that while you are dancing, eating, talking, and rubbing shoulders with incredible like-minded and compassionate people, you are also helping to raise funds for the Christchurch Vegan Society so that they can host the Vegan Expo in 2021. This year’s ball is at popular vegan deli and restaurant Grater Goods on Saturday, July 24. We can’t wait to see you there!

The theme of the ball is ‘70’s hot chocolate’. Dress to your preference. Gown down – or frock to shock!

Tickets on sale now: $49 adults, $39 students/seniors.

Website: veganchristchurch.org.nz/vegan-ball-tickets

Facebook: facebook.com/veganexpochristchurch and facebook.com/veganball

Email: promotions@veganchristchurch.org.nz

What is the Christchurch Vegan Society?

The Christchurch Vegan Society is a registered charity that organises events and groups for our community such as the annual Vegan Expo, Vegan Camp, the Vegan Ball, and the monthly Vegan Night Mākete (market).

We also have groups like Team Vegan and Veggie Puffs (one of Christchurch’s longest running LGBTQIA+ groups), send out a fortnightly newsletter, offer talks to schools and community groups, run a Vegan Angels scheme providing plant-based meals and baking to people in times of need, and advocate for our community.

We welcome all who are interested in cruelty-free, environmentally-friendly plant-based living, whether they are vegan, vegetarian or neither.

