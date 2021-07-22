Crash - Hamilton East - Waikato

Jul 21, 2021

A crash, involving a Police vehicle and a member of the public's vehicle, has

occurred at the intersection of Peachgrove Road and Clyde Street, Hamilton

East.

The Police vehicle was travelling to an incident with its lights and sirens

on when the crash occurred at about 6.20pm.

There were no reports of injury.

The intersection is closed and traffic management is in place.

An investigation will be carried out to establish the circumstances.

© Scoop Media

