Marlborough Weather Event Update No 22

The team at Marlborough’s Emergency Management Operations Centre is continuing to keep an eye on the weather situation which is expected to pass through the region quickly today.

The Emergency Management Operations Centre is fully operational and the team is continuing to liaise with MetService and NIWA for the latest weather information.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller Richard McNamara says although we are experiencing some rain, the information we have received suggests this will result in a small spike, not a major weather event like last week.

“We acknowledge that this may be unnerving for some people, particularly those who continue to deal with the aftermath of last week’s storm,” Mr McNamara said.

“The information we’ve received from MetService suggests the rain is expected to ease early this evening as it moves to the east,” he said.

Marlborough Roads crews are back out today working in the Marlborough Sounds and on other affected local roads.

Queen Charlotte Drive is open from Picton to residents and contractors only during the following hours.

Queen Charlotte Drive access hours from Picton:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Closed from 7.00 pm with a manned checkpoint until 9.00 am recording vehicles and resident entry only.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated. Go to: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

Roading alerts continue to be posted at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

If you need essential supplies and cannot access them, please get in touch with the Council’s Customer Service Centre on 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

All Marlborough District Council sports parks remain closed today with the exception of Lansdowne Park Netball Courts and College Park Hockey Turf.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

