United Nations Association Of New Zealand National Conference August 2021

UNA NZ is hosting its annual National Conference this August. This event is hosted at the New Zealand Parliament by Vanushi Walters MP.

The conference is our flagship event. This year's theme, adopted from the United Nations itself, is 'Building Back Better'.

Our 2021 conference is a momentous occasion as it marks UNA NZ's 75th anniversary, which will be celebrated with a cocktail evening on Friday 13th August (5.30pm-7pm).

The full-day conference on Saturday 14th August (9.15am-4.15pm) will consist of a range of speakers, panellists, and an interactive workshop.

This conference will provide insights from academic experts, politicians, and notable practitioners from sectors such as engineering, employment rights, and international diplomacy. They include, for example, Hon Nanaia Mahuta (Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Local Government), Dr Mere Skerrett (Associate Professor and Partner Head of School in the School of Education at Victoria University of Wellington), Dell Higgie (recently retired ambassador, with an expertise in disarmament), and Ambassador Nina Obermaier (the European Union Ambassador to New Zealand).

We are excited to be having the Conference in person again: come and enjoy a weekend of great discussions, learning, networking and collaboration!

The ticket price includes attendance and catering for both days.

Purchase your tickets here today! https://events.humanitix.com/una-nz-national-conference

