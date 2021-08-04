Fatal Crash - East Coast Road, Redvale
Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 8:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are currently responding to
a serious crash on East Coast Road, Redvale.
Police
were called to the crash, involving a vehicle and a bus,
about 7.15 this morning.
Sadly one person and the only
occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.
It’s
understood there were no passengers on the bus at the time,
and the driver was not injured.
East Coast Road is
expected to be closed for some time as emergency services
attend the scene, and motorists are advised to expect
significant delays.
Diversions are being put in place
on Lonely Track Road and Awanohi Road and motorists are
encouraged to take an alternative route.
The Serious
Crash Unit is in attendance.
A further update will be
provided when it becomes
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist
The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>