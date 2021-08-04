Fatal Crash - East Coast Road, Redvale

Police and emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on East Coast Road, Redvale.

Police were called to the crash, involving a vehicle and a bus, about 7.15 this morning.

Sadly one person and the only occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.

It’s understood there were no passengers on the bus at the time, and the driver was not injured.

East Coast Road is expected to be closed for some time as emergency services attend the scene, and motorists are advised to expect significant delays.

Diversions are being put in place on Lonely Track Road and Awanohi Road and motorists are encouraged to take an alternative route.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

A further update will be provided when it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

