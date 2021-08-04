Fine For Illegal Burning In Clive

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s hard line on illegal burning continues, with its eighth successful prosecution this year.

David Cowan, who owns a property in Clive, pleaded guilty in the Hastings District Court to burning a fire containing prohibited materials on his property in September last year. He was fined $8,400.

The fire was within an airshed and breached Regional Council burning rules. The burn pile included a number of prohibited items including metal, treated timber, metal piping, corrugated iron, plastic items, a mattress frame, a copper sink and metal flashings.

Judge Melinda Dickey said that Mr Cowan was aware of the rules and that the fires would have contributed to the adverse cumulative effects of open fires in the area.

Regional Council Group Manager Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton says in this case, the smoke was blowing around Clive and towards the primary school.

“These rules are in place to protect our community, and we are taking a hard line on people who don’t follow them,” says Ms Brunton.

“Mr Cowan was well aware of the rules, having had a number of discussions with the Pollution Response team. We are disappointed that despite this the rules were broken.”

Mrs Brunton says illegal burning will not be tolerated.

“The rules around burning are clear and can be found on our website hbrc.govt.nz and search #burning,” she says.

If any member of the public has information regarding unauthorised discharges to land, air or water they should contact the Council’s 24/7 Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.

