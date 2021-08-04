Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Shadow: Waikato Police Impound Six Vehicles

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hamilton Police have this morning executed the second phase of Operation Shadow, targeting street racing and anti-social behaviour on roads across the district.

At 5am, ten search warrants were carried out and staff impounded four vehicles for sustained loss of traction offences – colloquially known as “burnouts”.

Two vehicles were impounded earlier this week as part of the ongoing operation.

Among the vehicles impounded this Wednesday morning was a Mazda Atenza with tyres so frayed the steel threads were showing.

Operation Shadow began in June 2019 to target illegal street racing around the Waikato District.

In response to several concerning incidents involving car enthusiasts undertaking reckless and dangerous behaviour, causing disturbance and posing a risk to themselves and others, Police launched a 12-week enforcement operation in March this year and seized five vehicles in phase one.

As part of the operation, Police gathered, assessed and investigated evidence from driving complaints made by members of the public, resulting in gaining 11 warrants.

Owners were also given an order to provide identification of the person driving at the time of the alleged incident.

Waikato Road Policing Manager Inspector Jeff Penno says Police don’t have anything against car enthusiasts.

“But if you’re going to use your vehicle to put other members of the public in danger or cause thousands of dollars of damage to the roads – Police will step in and take that vehicle away from you.”

Operation Shadow sends a message to both those involved in illegal street racing and to the public, he says.

“The aim is to disrupt and deter those committing these offences, and ensure our roads are safe for every member of the community using them.”

On average Waikato Police receive between 40 and 50 driving complaints from members of the public, predominately on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The majority of these complaints are related to people doing burnouts.

“This is high risk behaviour that is not tolerated by the community and we want to assure the public we will hold the offenders involved to account."

Police value the information we receive from the public and will act on this information.

We encourage anyone who witnesses any dangerous driving behaviour to report it to Police either by calling 111 if it’s happening right then, or 105 if you’re reporting it later.

People can also report crimes anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist

The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>



 
 


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>


Government: Bill Introduced To Protect Against Conversion Practices

Legislation has been introduced to Parliament to protect against practices intended to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression... More>>

ALSO:




Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>

