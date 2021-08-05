Roading Recovery Team To Be Established

Marlborough Roads is establishing a recovery team so that existing resources can focus on operating and maintaining the rest of the Marlborough state highway and local road network while work on the recovery progresses.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency System Manager for the Top of the South, Andrew James, said it was intended the local recovery management team would be made up of local consultants where possible.

“The recovery team will be responsible for bringing the network from the emergency response phase which we are currently in, back to business as usual,” he said.

Key tasks for the recovery team will be to:

establish priorities and determine a prioritised programme

develop and review engineering options for each site

determine costs, mobilise resources, and report and communicate progress

liaise with landowners, stakeholders and other utility operators.

“A key aspect of the team’s work will be around ensuring the safety of the workforce and determining when safe road access can be made available to the public,” Mr James said.

Marlborough’s Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford, said the danger is real on those roads in the region left damaged by this event.

“We have been fortunate not to have had anyone injured and we wish to keep it that way. If a road is closed, there is a compelling safety reason for this, for both the public, residents and the road workers who are putting in a mammoth effort at this time. We ask that the public respect this,” he said.

Roading information

Despite the dreary weather today, contractors and sub-contractors remain on the ground working to get the roading network back up and running.

Change to Queen Charlotte Drive checkpoint

While the checkpoint remains in place it will now begin at Ngakuta Bay. A traffic light system is in operation from Picton to Ngakuta Bay.

Queen Charlotte Drive resident access hours from Ngakuta Bay are as follows:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open overnight from 5.00 pm to 9.00 am the next morning.

Those needing to access Queen Charlotte Drive who are not residents will be required to have a Convoy Pass which will be valid only when the road is open for the hours above.

Please email: Marlboroughlifelines@marlborough.govt.nz to organise a pass. Please include your name, business name, contact phone number, email address, vehicle registration and the date you need the pass for when submitting the email.

Kenepuru Road

Kenepuru Road remains closed and full connectivity will not be possible for some time. Emergency vehicle will be given access where this is possible.

Kaiuma Bay Road

Kaiuma Bay Road remains closed. Good progress is being made on clearing the slips on Kaiuma Bay Road but again, this will take some time given the amount of debris that needs to be cleared. A large number of trees will also need to be stabilised or removed above the road.

Waihopai Valley Road

Preparation for the construction of the Bailey Bridge is underway. It will take three weeks of preparation and construction before the bridge is installed. Bridge abutments are being constructed and planning around the bridge’s installation is underway by engineers.

Awatere Valley Road

The Awatere Valley Road is generally closed. However, from State Highway 1 the road is open as far as McRae Stream. Medway Road on the hill is now open after numerous slips and washouts were cleared. Contractors continue with repair work at the first big dropout on the road. There are numerous other slips further up the road.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated at https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

The Council’s website also has a dedicated Recovery page. Go to: http://bit.ly/StormRecovery2021

If you need assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number (03) 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

